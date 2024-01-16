Buffalo Employers Urged to Allow Remote Work Ahead of Major Snowstorm

As a significant lake effect snowstorm looms over Buffalo, NY, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has issued a call to action for local businesses. In a bid to enable efficient snow clearing and minimize road congestion, Poloncarz has urged employers to allow their employees to transition to remote work.

Preparing for the Snowstorm

The anticipation of the snowstorm has seen Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties grapple with a Lake Effect Snow Warning. Forecasters predict an expected accumulation of 2 to 3 feet of snow, particularly in parts of Buffalo. In response to this, Buffalo Public Schools have preemptively announced closures for the impending Wednesday.

Efforts to Keep Roads Clear

The county's Department of Public Works is working around the clock in two 12-hour shifts to manage the anticipated snowfall. The aim is to keep the roads as driveable as possible during these severe weather conditions. Mark Poloncarz has stated that reducing the number of vehicles on the roads will significantly aid in these snow removal efforts.

Community Safety Measures

While Erie County is currently under a travel advisory, Poloncarz clarified that it has not escalated to a travel ban. However, localized bans may be considered if necessary. He also advised local organizations and community groups to consider canceling or rescheduling any planned activities or events. To ensure public safety, citizens are reminded to be alert while driving, carry emergency safety kits in their vehicles, and stay off the roads as much as possible during heavy snowfall.