Buffalo Bills Call Fans to Shovel Snow Amidst Severe Winter Storm

In an unprecedented move, the Buffalo Bills are calling on their fans to assist in clearing snow from Highmark Stadium, in preparation for their playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Offering $20 per hour, complimentary food, and breaks, the move is a response to the severe winter storm affecting nearly 30 million Americans. The storm, expected to dump over a foot of snow in parts of the Midwest by Saturday morning, has prompted officials to issue stay-at-home and keep-warm warnings.

Severe Winter Storms: A National Emergency

The severe weather has already claimed a life, with a 69-year-old man in Wisconsin dying while snow blowing his driveway in what is being considered a weather-related death. The storm has brought temperatures down to minus 20 degrees in the Midwest and Great Plains and is forecast to usher in the coldest conditions of winter so far across the United States.

NFL Playoffs: The Frigid Challenge

Besides the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Miami Dolphins is set to occur in these frigid conditions. This weather has not only caused disruptions in sports but also in transportation, with over 6,500 flights canceled or delayed, including those at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. The situation is even grimmer in North Idaho, where one person is presumed dead following an avalanche, and high avalanche danger warnings have been issued.

Political and Social Consequences of the Storm

On the political front, Republican presidential candidates have had to cancel events in Iowa due to the extreme weather. In Illinois, Texas Governor Greg Abbott faced criticism for sending migrants to Chicago amid the storm. Despite the harsh conditions, volunteers in Chicago are working tirelessly to provide shelter and warmth for the homeless. In New Jersey, communities are bracing for more rain and flooding after a winter storm earlier in the week, with the Passaic River expected to rise significantly. This has led Governor Phil Murphy to call for more action to address the issue of chronic flooding in the state.