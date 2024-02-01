Buffalo Auto Show 2024: Shining a Spotlight on Electric Vehicles

The Buffalo Auto Show of 2024, a high-profile event at the Buffalo Convention Center, is bringing the latest trends in the automotive industry, particularly electric vehicles (EVs), into the spotlight. While the event lets consumers explore options without the immediate pressure of sales, it also serves as a platform to dispel myths surrounding EVs.

Much-Needed Emphasis on Electric Vehicles

Paul Stasiak, President of the Niagara Frontier Auto Dealers, noted that despite a noticeable lack of charging infrastructure in Western New York, interest in EVs is on the rise. As dealerships adapt to this shifting trend, consumers are showing an increased curiosity about the range, charging options, and overall feasibility of EVs. The auto show aims to address these concerns, showcasing how some models now offer a range of over 300 miles.

Debunking Myths, Highlighting Advancements

A comparison of two crossover SUVs at the show, the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL (gas) and the 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S (electric), drew attention to the higher initial cost of EVs. However, it also underlined the significantly lower annual fuel costs, illustrating the long-term benefits of shifting to electric.

Financial Insights into EVs

John Markowitz, representing the New York Power Authority, highlighted the narrowing price gap between EVs and gas vehicles, especially when home electricity costs, federal tax credits up to $7,500, and state credits between $500 and $2,000 are taken into consideration. Consumers are encouraged to calculate the total cost of ownership, factoring in these incentives.

The Buffalo Auto Show 2024 is more than a showcase of vehicles. It's an educational hub where organizations like the New York Power Authority, NYSERDA, and National Grid are on hand to provide valuable insights into EV range and charging times.