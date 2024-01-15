Budweiser Clydesdales to Visit Tampa for Gasparilla Celebrations

Mark your calendars, Tampa. The world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales are slated to grace the city with their majestic presence during the forthcoming Gasparilla celebrations. These magnificent horses, that have become an iconic symbol of the Budweiser brand, are all set to make a series of public appearances, creating a unique blend of traditional festivities and modern marketing.

Where and When to Catch the Clydesdales

The Clydesdales' Tampa tour commences at the Cypress Creek Town Center in Lutz on January 24 at 2 p.m. The excitement continues as they traverse to Armature Works the next day, showcasing their grandeur from 4:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. These pre-scheduled appearances offer a fantastic opportunity for locals and tourists alike to witness these magnificent beasts up close.

Highlight of the Visit: The Parade of Pirates

The pinnacle of the Clydesdales' visit aligns with one of the key events of the Gasparilla celebrations - the Parade of Pirates. On January 27, the Clydesdales will trot down the parade route, ushering in an element of majestic grandeur to the festivities. The participation of these iconic horses in the parade not only adds to the spectacle but also cements their place in the cultural tapestry of such events.

Budweiser Clydesdales: A Legacy of Tradition

The Clydesdales were first introduced to the public by the Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company in April 1933. This introduction marked a celebratory gesture following the repeal of prohibition. Since then, these horses have stayed tethered to the brand, often making appearances in promotional events and Super Bowl commercials. When not touring or featuring in advertisements, the Clydesdales are housed at the Anheuser-Busch breweries in St. Louis, where fans can have the pleasure of viewing them.