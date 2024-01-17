Budget Cuts to Push Baldwin Wallace University's Student Newspaper 'The Exponent' to Digital-Only

The Exponent, a beacon of journalistic integrity and a voice for the student body at Baldwin Wallace University since 1913, now faces a precarious future. The student-run newspaper's print edition may soon be a thing of the past, a victim of harsh budget cuts. As confirmed by the Executive Editor Simon Skoutas, a communique from the University administration has outlined proposed funding reductions that directly impact the newspaper's budget.

University's Financial Struggles

The University's struggle with a budget deficit exceeding $20 million is forcing it to adopt stringent cost-cutting measures. Among the casualties of these austere financial conditions is The Exponent's print edition, which currently incurs a cost of $656 for a biweekly print run of 1,000 copies.

Connecting Campus and Community

Exponent staff reporter Israel Gole, in a recent meeting with the Berea City Council, emphasized the pivotal role the newspaper plays in fostering a connection between the student body and the local community. The print edition, more than just a source of news, serves as a tangible link, binding both entities together.

Exploring Possible Solutions

While the situation appears grim, the Berea City Council has suggested a spectrum of potential solutions to rescue the print edition. These include collaboration with local printers for reduced costs, crowdfunding initiatives, conducting a comprehensive business analysis, and cutting down on the print frequency. Additionally, the council proposed enhancing advertising revenue through a partnership with the Chamber of Commerce.

Councilwoman Erika Coble underscored the significance of local newspapers, reflecting on their diversity, especially against the backdrop of current events at Baldwin Wallace University. The Exponent's predicament is not just a challenge, but also an opportunity — an opportunity to adapt, innovate, and continue serving its readership with the same dedication and rigor it has shown for over a century.