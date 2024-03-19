Buddhist Pilgrimage in Antioch Combats Historic Anti-Asian Hate with Karmic Healing

In an historic gesture of reconciliation and healing, over 200 Buddhists gathered in Antioch, California, to address the city's anti-Asian legacy through a pilgrimage titled 'May We Gather.' This event, led by Tibetan Lama Khenpo Paljor, marked the third anniversary of the Atlanta mass shooting, aiming to heal the wounds of past and present discrimination against Asian Americans.

Healing Through History

The pilgrimage to Antioch was not just a symbolic act but a direct response to the city's dark history of mistreating Chinese immigrants in the 1800s. Participants sought to replace the negative energy of the past with positive affirmations for the future, drawing from Buddhist teachings of mercy and compassion. The city, once a site of sundown laws and violent racism, saw its Chinatown, a vital community hub, destroyed. This gathering also commemorated the victims of the Atlanta mass shooting, drawing parallels between historical and contemporary anti-Asian hate.

Unified by Faith and Tradition

The event showcased a remarkable unity among Buddhists from diverse backgrounds, including Chinese, Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, and many others. Chants and prayers in multiple languages filled the air, centered around the altar of Guan Yin, the goddess of mercy. This spiritual assembly transcended linguistic and cultural barriers, illustrating the power of faith in overcoming racial trauma. Participants, like Grace Song and Cristina Moon, emphasized the significance of solidarity among Asian communities and the importance of moving forward positively.

Reclaiming Identity and Tradition

The 'May We Gather' pilgrimage also served as a platform for Asian Americans to reclaim their heritage and traditions in the face of ongoing discrimination. The event highlighted the role of faith in healing the wounds of racism, with participants offering symbolic gestures like the placement of multi-colored Tibetan kata and a white ceramic lotus at the altar. This act of healing and remembrance was a powerful reminder of the community's resilience and its ability to find peace and solidarity amidst adversity.

As this pilgrimage in Antioch demonstrates, the path to overcoming racial and ethnic hatred lies not only in political action but in the deep, transformative power of cultural and spiritual practices. By honoring their ancestors and addressing past injustices, the Asian American community continues to strengthen its roots in the United States, paving the way for a future free from discrimination.