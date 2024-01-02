Buda City to Host Open House for Middle Creek Drive Rehabilitation Project

In a move aimed at enhancing city infrastructure, Buda has announced a comprehensive Middle Creek Drive Rehabilitation Project. This initiative forms part of the 2021 Buda Bonds Proposition A Projects, which received voter approval for the purpose of strengthening the city’s infrastructure.

Rehabilitation Project in Detail

The primary objective of rehabilitating Middle Creek Drive is to resolve prevailing ground water issues and undertake necessary pavement repairs. These measures are expected to augment the road’s condition and extend its longevity. The project is a testament to the city’s commitment to provide its residents with improved and sustainable road infrastructure.

Community Engagement: Open House Events

Keeping with its tradition of community involvement, Buda is organizing an open house event to share more details about the project and gather feedback. The city will host a virtual open house from January 2 to 19, which can be accessed through BudaBonds.com. Additionally, an in-person open house is scheduled for January 17 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Buda City Hall.

Invitation for Feedback

Residents are strongly encouraged to participate in the commentary period, which will run concurrently with the virtual open house, from January 2 to 19. Feedback can be submitted through various modes – during the in-person event, online at BudaBonds.com, via email, or through traditional mail addressed to Buda Bonds Projects. This initiative underscores Buda’s commitment to transparency and citizen participation in shaping the city’s future.