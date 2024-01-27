Bucknell Triumphs Over Army in College Basketball Showdown

In a thrilling college basketball showdown, Bucknell triumphed over Army with a convincing 66-56 victory. The game, witnessed by an eager audience of 1,200 onlookers, unfolded in a venue designed to accommodate 5,043 spectators, creating an intimate atmosphere for this gripping contest.

Bucknell's Balanced Attack

The game's stats reveal a balanced offensive effort from Bucknell, with significant contributions from a trio of players. Ian Motta, coming off the bench, led the team in scoring with a crucial 17 points, proving instrumental in the victory. Close behind him was Jack Forrest with a hard-earned 14 points. Not to be outdone, Ruot Bijiek chipped in with 13 points, further bolstering Bucknell's total.

Army's Struggles from Beyond the Arc

On the Army side, Abe Johnson emerged as the top scorer with 14 points, while also securing 10 rebounds. His efforts, however, were not enough to overcome Bucknell's dominance. Army's struggles were particularly evident in their three-point shooting, hitting a mere 8 out of 30 attempts; a stark contrast to Bucknell's more efficient 9 out of 23 conversions. Ryan Curry and TJ Small added 14 and 11 points, respectively, but their efforts fell short in the face of Bucknell's robust defense.

Edmonds' Double-Double Highlight

While the spotlight often focuses on high scorers, it was Bucknell's Edmonds who shone with his all-round game. His notable double-double, featuring 10 assists coupled with 7 rebounds and 4 points, underscored his value as a versatile player. Bucknell's halftime lead of 12 points was indicative of their overall control on the game, a lead they maintained to seal the victory.