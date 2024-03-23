Buck Johnson Reveals 'Tongue and Groove' Album: A Deep Dive into Personal Stories and Mental Health

In an exclusive reveal, Buck Johnson, celebrated for his roles in Aerosmith and Hollywood Vampires, opens up about his latest musical venture, 'Tongue and Groove'. The album, slated for a September release, promises to blend Johnson's rock roots with intimate storytelling, emphasizing mental health and personal resilience.

From Stage to Studio: Crafting 'Tongue and Groove'

Johnson's journey to 'Tongue and Groove' began in the unexpected lull provided by the pandemic. The album, initially sidelined, resurfaced as a poignant exploration of Johnson's personal experiences, including the heartrending 'Just Feel Better', a track advocating for mental health awareness. Co-written with Jamie Houston and Damon Johnson, the song, originally popularized by Santana and Steven Tyler, gains new life through Johnson's heartfelt rendition.

A Tribute to Resilience and Healing

Among the album's anticipated tracks is 'Tongue and Groove', a song inspired by Johnson's late father. It symbolizes the strength and durability instilled in him from a young age, mirroring the album's overarching theme of overcoming adversity. Johnson's narrative-driven approach aims not only to entertain but to offer solace and understanding to listeners navigating their own struggles.

Music as Therapy: The Power of Vulnerability

Johnson's belief in music as a form of therapy is evident in his work. He discusses the cathartic process of creating 'Tongue and Groove', highlighting music's ability to connect on a deeply personal level. Beyond the album, Johnson anticipates returning to the stage with Hollywood Vampires and potentially Aerosmith, further enriching his musical journey with the therapeutic energy of live performance.

As 'Tongue and Groove' nears its release, Johnson's narrative serves as a reminder of music's enduring power to heal, connect, and inspire. With its deeply personal roots and focus on mental health, the album stands as a testament to Johnson's growth as an artist and the transformative potential of sharing one's story.