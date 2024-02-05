Buchheit, Inc. Marks 90th Year: A Testament to Resilience and Growth

The stalwart of farm, ranch, and home retail, Buchheit, Inc., celebrated its remarkable 90th anniversary on February 2, 2024. This milestone echoes an impressive journey of a family-owned business that has not only survived but prospered through five generations.

Commemorating Nine Decades of Success

The company has announced plans to observe its 90th year with a host of promotions and activities throughout the year. Michael Sheppard, the Marketing Manager, conveyed immense pride in the company's longevity and resilience, underlining the rarity of family-run businesses maintaining their operations through five generations.

Buchheit's Expansion Over The Years

Buchheit, Inc. has charted a steady growth trajectory over the past nine decades. The recent expansion in 2023, which saw the acquisition of 12 new locations, including North Platte, has bolstered their presence across the Midwest and Midsouth. With this addition, Buchheit currently operates 20 retail stores, marking a significant expansion of its retail footprint.

A Diverse Portfolio

The company's diverse portfolio showcases its adaptability and business acumen. This includes Buchheit Logistics, Carriage House Premier Cabinets, Buchheit Metals, Central States Small Engine Repair, Buchheit Agriculture, The American Tractor Museum, and Buchheit Retail Stores.

Under the able leadership of CEO Tim Buchheit and COO Eric Hasty, Buchheit Retail and its sister companies have a positive outlook for 2024 and beyond. Their 90-year journey is a testament to their commitment to quality service and dedication to their customers.