Buc-ee's to Break Ground on Third Georgia Store, Boosting Local Employment

Buc-ee's, the Texas-based convenience store giant, is set to break ground on its third Georgia outlet on January 29, marking another significant step in its continued expansion. The new store, strategically located off Highway 99 near Interstate 95 in Brunswick, Georgia, will be nestled conveniently between its existing Florida and South Carolina outlets.

Strategic Expansion and Local Reception

Designed to serve as a convenient pit-stop for interstate travelers near the Georgia coast, the new Brunswick store boasts a colossal retail space of over 74,000 square feet and is equipped with 120 fuel pumps. The community's warm reception and the store's strategic positioning between the Florida and South Carolina Buc-ee's outlets make this an astute move in the chain's expansion blueprint.

Job Opportunities and Employee Benefits

Apart from its wide range of popular products like Beaver nuggets, jerky, and barbecue, Buc-ee's is set to become a significant employer in the region. The company is expected to offer more than 200 full-time jobs. The roles come with a host of benefits, including above-minimum wage starting pay, 401K plans, and three weeks of paid vacation. Buc-ee's commitment to its workforce is evident in its attractive employee benefits package.

Continuing Success in Georgia

The upcoming Brunswick outlet will be the third Buc-ee's store in Georgia, following its successful stores in Calhoun and Fort Valley. The continued expansion in Georgia underlines Buc-ee's successful penetration in the state and its growing popularity among Georgia's residents and interstate travelers alike. With the groundbreaking ceremony set for the end of January, the anticipation for Buc-ee's third Georgia store is palpable.