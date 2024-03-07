Buc Days 2024 Revives Stadium Show Tradition After 14 Years, Tickets Now on Sale

The Buc Days Festival, a long-standing tradition in Corpus Christi, is bringing back its Stadium Show after a hiatus since 2010, offering a unique vantage point for the much-anticipated Rally Night Parade. Tickets for the event, scheduled for May 4 at 7 p.m., are available for purchase, offering both general and reserved seating options to accommodate fans of all ages.

Historic Revival

The return of the Stadium Show to Buc Stadium marks a significant moment in the festival's history, having been absent for nearly a decade and a half. Organizers promise an evening filled with excitement, featuring decorated vehicles, vibrant floats, and talented performers, all visible from the comfort of the stadium's stands. The decision to reintroduce this event speaks to the festival's commitment to enhancing the Buc Days experience for attendees, while preserving the essence of this cherished community celebration.

Event Details and Ticketing

With a start time of 7 p.m., the Stadium Show precedes the Rally Night Parade, which kicks off at 8 p.m. along Leopard Street. Ticket prices are set at $10 for general seating, with children aged 3 and under admitted free of charge provided they sit on a lap. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, reserved seating tickets are available for $15. Tickets can be secured through the Corpus Christi ISD's online ticketing platform, ensuring easy access for all wishing to partake in the festivities.

Looking Forward

The revival of the Stadium Show is part of a broader initiative to engage a younger audience, with 2024 dubbed the 'Year of Youth' at Buc Days. This effort, coupled with the introduction of new events and the participation of renowned performers at the Rodeo Corpus Christi, underscores the festival's evolution while staying true to its roots. As the community prepares to come together for this historic return, the anticipation builds for what promises to be an unforgettable Buc Days celebration.