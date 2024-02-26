Bubbles Tea & Juice Co. Expands to Gahanna, Bringing Family-Friendly Vibes to Creekside District

Imagine strolling down the charming streets of Gahanna's Creekside District, where the air is filled with the promise of spring and the vibrant community life beckons. Now, add to this picturesque scene a new destination for families and friends alike to gather, relax, and enjoy a refreshing drink. This April, the Bubbles Tea and Juice Company is set to open its doors at 121 Mill St., introducing a new haven for bubble tea enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals in the heart of Gahanna, Ohio.

A Fresh Addition to Creekside District

The upcoming Bubbles Tea and Juice Company store in Gahanna marks a significant milestone as one of the first franchise-owned locations for the brand. Darrel and Alexandria Grumman, the proud owners, envision creating a welcoming space that feels like a second home to the community. Their commitment to offering a family-oriented atmosphere resonates through their carefully selected menu, featuring a variety of smoothies, bubble teas, cold-pressed juices, and acai bowls. However, patrons looking for a spirited twist to their beverages will note that, unlike some locations, the Gahanna store will not include 'Boozy Bubbles' on its menu.

The decision to open in Gahanna was driven by a desire to make Bubbles' delicious and nutritious offerings more accessible to customers outside shopping malls. "We wanted to bring Bubbles closer to our community, to be part of their daily lives, not just a mall visit," Darrel Grumman explains. The choice of location in the Creekside District, known for its vibrant outdoor spaces and family-friendly events, aligns perfectly with the couple's vision.

From North Market to Ohio-Wide Expansion

Since its inception in 2005 at the North Market, Bubbles Tea and Juice Company has grown from a single stall into a beloved brand with twelve locations sprawled across Ohio. The story of Bubbles is a testament to the increasing popularity of bubble tea and health-focused beverages among Ohioans. With plans to open three more stores, the brand's expansion reflects a growing trend towards healthier, customizable drink options that cater to a wide audience.

The Gahanna store's opening is not just another notch in the company's belt but a significant step towards realizing the Grummans' dream of expanding Bubbles to more locations in central Ohio. Their vision extends beyond business growth; it's about fostering a sense of community and making health-conscious choices more convenient for everyone.

A Celebration of Community and Healthy Choices

The anticipation for the Gahanna store's opening is palpable, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for April. Updates and announcements are buzzing on their Facebook page, inviting locals and visitors alike to join in the celebration. The Grummans are excited to welcome the community into their new store, promising an experience that goes beyond just a cup of tea.

"Our goal is to create a place where memories are made, where friends and families can enjoy quality time together over a healthy, delicious drink," says Alexandria Grumman. With its family-friendly ethos, diverse menu, and prime location, the Bubbles Tea and Juice Company in Gahanna is poised to become a cherished addition to the Creekside District.

As the grand opening approaches, the Grummans and the entire Bubbles team are ready to embark on this new chapter, not just as business owners but as active participants in the vibrant tapestry of Gahanna's community life. In a world that's moving faster every day, the Bubbles Tea and Juice Company offers a refreshing pause, a moment to savor life's simple pleasures, one sip at a time.