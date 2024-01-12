en English
BTS’s Suga Stars in Valentino’s ‘The Narratives’ Men’s Campaign

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
South Korean pop sensation Suga, from the globally acclaimed band BTS, is the face of Valentino’s ‘The Narratives’ Men’s collection for Spring/Summer 2024. The campaign, under the creative direction of Pierpaolo Piccioli and lensed by Theo Wenner, captures the multifaceted life of the star—his public persona amidst the frenzy of adoring fans and his private moments of introspection.

Unfolding ‘The Narratives’

The ‘The Narratives’ campaign is a celebration of celebrity and a testament to Suga’s carefree spirit and romantic charm. The campaign features Suga navigating his bustling schedule, being mobbed by fans on the streets of Seoul, and reflecting in solitude. The dichotomy of the images aims to tell a story that resonates with the dynamics of stardom, embodying both the adrenaline rush of fame and the serenity of private moments.

Valentino’s Stylistic Mutability and Masculinity Codes

The campaign’s spotlight extends to Valentino’s Garavani Loco Bag and Garavani One Stud Sneakers. Valentino, known for its commitment to stylistic mutability, also reveals a collaboration with Japanese accessories label PORTER, featuring luxury handbags. The choice of Suga, appointed a Valentino DI.VA since January 2023, as the brand ambassador reflects the Maison’s new masculinity codes. The campaign, set to launch on January 12, represents the perennially stylish Valentino man.

A Glimpse into Other Fashion Highlights

Apart from Suga’s captivating presence in Valentino’s campaign, the fashion scene is abuzz with other notable events. In collaboration with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), Sotheby’s is hosting an auction, ‘Defining American Style’, displaying pieces from iconic American designers donned by celebrities. The auction is open for public viewing in New York until January 20, with bidding extending through January 23. Proceeds will support the CFDA Foundation. Chanel’s 2025 Cruise collection will be unveiled in Marseille, France, on May 2. Adding to the list of ambassadorial appointments, Sydney Sweeney of ‘Euphoria’ fame is named the new global ambassador for luxury hair care brand Kérastase, commending the brand’s themes of creativity, individuality, and strength.

Fashion South Korea United States
