BTS’s Suga Stars in Valentino’s ‘The Narratives’ Men’s Campaign

South Korean pop sensation Suga, from the globally acclaimed band BTS, is the face of Valentino’s ‘The Narratives’ Men’s collection for Spring/Summer 2024. The campaign, under the creative direction of Pierpaolo Piccioli and lensed by Theo Wenner, captures the multifaceted life of the star—his public persona amidst the frenzy of adoring fans and his private moments of introspection.

Unfolding ‘The Narratives’

The ‘The Narratives’ campaign is a celebration of celebrity and a testament to Suga’s carefree spirit and romantic charm. The campaign features Suga navigating his bustling schedule, being mobbed by fans on the streets of Seoul, and reflecting in solitude. The dichotomy of the images aims to tell a story that resonates with the dynamics of stardom, embodying both the adrenaline rush of fame and the serenity of private moments.

Valentino’s Stylistic Mutability and Masculinity Codes

The campaign’s spotlight extends to Valentino’s Garavani Loco Bag and Garavani One Stud Sneakers. Valentino, known for its commitment to stylistic mutability, also reveals a collaboration with Japanese accessories label PORTER, featuring luxury handbags. The choice of Suga, appointed a Valentino DI.VA since January 2023, as the brand ambassador reflects the Maison’s new masculinity codes. The campaign, set to launch on January 12, represents the perennially stylish Valentino man.

