bswift Launches Innovative Tool to Streamline Benefits Administration

In a significant move to enhance employee benefits administration, bswift, a leader in cloud-based technology and services, has unveiled a new configuration tool, bswift Simplify. Designed to provide automated benefits administration for clients with up to 500 employees, the tool is set to revolutionize the way channel partners operate and manage client needs.

bswift Simplify: A Game Changer

bswift Simplify is a cutting-edge technological tool that offers a one-stop solution to various markets. This innovation underscores bswift's commitment to providing streamlined services that give their channel partners a distinct competitive edge. With this tool, partners can efficiently administer benefits for multiple clients simultaneously, thereby optimizing operational efficiency and client satisfaction.

First Implementation by NFP

In a testament to the tool's potential, NFP, a renowned benefits consultant and partner of bswift, is the first to implement bswift Simplify for their clients. Known for their expertise in property and casualty, wealth management, and retirement plan advising, NFP's adoption of the tool is a strong endorsement of its capabilities.

Features of bswift Simplify

bswift Simplify is far from a one-trick pony. It offers a range of features, including personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, ACA compliance reporting, and fostering employee engagement. These features are particularly tailored to meet the needs of clients with 51-500 employees, thereby positioning bswift Simplify as a scalable version of bswift's existing leading technology.

In conclusion, the launch of bswift Simplify marks a significant step forward in the realm of employee benefits administration. By offering an efficient, user-friendly platform, bswift continues to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing the employee benefits experience.