Business

Brynn Grant to Take Over as CEO of Liberty County Development Authority

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:17 am EST
Brynn Grant to Take Over as CEO of Liberty County Development Authority

The Liberty County Development Authority (LCDA) has announced the appointment of Brynn Grant as its new CEO, succeeding Ronald E. Tolley who held the position for 42 years. The transition, announced by Rep. Al Williams, the Chairman of the LCDA board of directors, sees Grant, a native of Liberty County, taking helm of the LCDA in Hinesville from April 1, 2024.

Grant’s Rich Legacy in Economic Development

Grant carries with her an impressive 20-year tenure at the Savannah Economic Development Authority, where she ascended to the positions of COO and VP of World Trade Center Savannah. She was instrumental behind several initiatives, including the Savannah Regional Film Commission and the establishment of ‘Hollywood of the South.’ Her leadership at the United Way of the Coastal Empire (UWCE) over the past four years has also been noteworthy. Here, she managed significant funds for community support and adeptly steered the organization through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harbinger of Economic Growth in Liberty County

As she prepares to join the LCDA, Grant envisions an economically buoyant future for Liberty County. She sees opportunities arising from the Hyundai Metaplant and foresees potential growth in tourism and food industry in the region. Her leadership approach is guided by a strong belief in the interconnection of social and business issues, which she believes is key to fostering strong regional partnerships and advancing economic diversity.

A Smooth Transition Ahead

In the next three months, Grant will transition from her role at the UWCE. During this period, the board will seek a new director. While her departure is expected to create a void at the United Way, the organization remains confident in its board and staff to continue its momentum. Meanwhile, Grant plans to continue supporting the UWCE as a donor, advocate, and volunteer even after she assumes her role in Liberty County.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

