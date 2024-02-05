Bryce Dallas Howard Sheds Light on Parents' Enduring Marriage: Ron Howard Credits Communication and Luck

Celebrated actress Bryce Dallas Howard recently unveiled intimate details about her parents' enduring marital bond on The Drew Barrymore Show. Her parents, who first crossed paths at John Burroughs High School in Burbank, California, have been inseparable since their sweet sixteen. Cheryl, Bryce's mother, initially turned down two marriage proposals from Ron, her future husband, choosing to prioritize her education above all else.

A Bold and Determined Woman

Cheryl, as described by her daughter Bryce, is a woman of remarkable determination. At the tender age of 16, she flew a plane solo and went to great lengths to pursue her passion for football. She even assumed the disguise of a boy, 'Charlie,' to participate in the sport. When her ruse was discovered, undeterred, she initiated a track team. Cheryl's passion for the unconventional extends to her writing as well, with her focus on esoteric science fiction.

A Marriage Built on Respect and Influence

Bryce ascribes her father, Ron Howard's, genuine nature to the towering influence of Cheryl. Ron, beloved for his role in Happy Days, and Cheryl have been in a marital bond since 1975, raising four adult children together, including Bryce. Reflecting on the longevity of their marriage, Ron credits open communication as the cornerstone. He also humbly acknowledges the role of fortune in their journey of growing together.

The Power of Communication and Luck

During his reflections on his almost 50 years of marriage, Ron Howard emphasized the significance of communication. As per him, it has been the pivotal key that has continually opened the door to their relationship's longevity. He is also candid about the element of luck playing a substantial role in their journey of evolving together as a couple.