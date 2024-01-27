Bryant Elementary School Transforms into Affordable Housing in Hornell

A monumental transformation has breathed new life into the former Bryant Elementary School in Hornell, New York. The classic institution of learning has been metamorphosed into the Bryant School Apartments, a beacon of affordable housing, following the conclusion of a $14.3 million construction project.

Addressing Affordable Housing Crisis

The development brings 39 affordable housing units to the market, offering solace to working families earning at or below 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI). The diverse accommodation options include two studio apartments, 23 one-bedroom apartments, and 14 two-bedroom apartments. The income limits for these homes are meticulously calibrated based on apartment type and family size, with details meticulously laid out on a designated webpage.

Preserving Historical Elements

The initiative, a testament to the collaborative efforts of federal, state, local, public, and private entities, has succeeded in preserving the site's historical elements while creating a viable housing solution. The building, which bid farewell to its educational role in 2021 and embarked on its transformational journey on August 30, 2022, proudly boasts original features such as the hallway tile and the entrance sign.

Adding Modern Amenities

Alongside these nostalgic touches, Bryant School Apartments also offers a suite of contemporary amenities. These include a well-equipped fitness center, a community room with a kitchen, and laundry rooms on each floor. High-speed broadband internet is a standard provision for all residents. The apartments are a model of energy efficiency, featuring Energy Star-rated appliances and low-VOC building materials.

The funding for this ambitious project was secured from Federal and State Low Income Housing Tax Credits, amassing a substantial $9.7 million. An additional $3.5 million in subsidies was procured from Homes and Community Renewal. Prospective tenants can find comprehensive information on rent, floor plans, and applications through Park Grove Realty's website.