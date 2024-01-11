en English
Bryan-College Station Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with a Series of Events

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:43 pm EST
Bryan-College Station Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with a Series of Events

In a spirited tribute to the late Martin Luther King Jr., the city of Bryan-College Station has orchestrated a series of events to celebrate the civil rights leader’s life and work. From a stirring ‘Keeping the Dream Alive Celebration’ to the annual MLK Freedom March, the community stands poised to remember, reflect, and rekindle Dr. King’s enduring ideals.

‘Keeping the Dream Alive’: A 40-Year Tradition

The 40th edition of the ‘Keeping the Dream Alive Celebration: Forward Forever, Backwards Never’ is set to kick off on Friday, featuring a compelling line-up of speakers, performances, and community engagement. The Unity of Navasota, a renowned choir, will grace the event with their soulful renditions, followed by a keynote address from Lafredrick Smith, a respected voice in the community. The evening will conclude with a light dinner, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie among attendees.

The MLK Freedom March: A Testament to Perseverance

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter will orchestrate the 28th annual MLK Freedom March on Monday. The march, which begins at Sadie Thomas Park and concludes at Kemp-Carver Elementary School, is more than a symbolic gesture—it’s a palpable demonstration of the community’s commitment to the ideals of equality and justice. Reverend Donnie Nelson Jr. will address the crowd, and the winners of the MLK Essay and Art Contest will be unveiled, further highlighting the event’s emphasis on education and creativity.

Texas A&M: Breathing Life into MLK’s Legacy

Texas A&M University will uphold its tradition of commemorating Dr. King with its 17th annual MLK Breakfast. This year, Angela Y. Davis, a renowned activist and academic, will deliver the keynote speech. The event underscores the university’s dedication to fostering dialogue about social issues that were at the heart of Dr. King’s activism, such as racial discrimination and poverty.

Through these meaningful events, Bryan-College Station not only honors Dr. King’s legacy but also fortifies its commitment to upholding the values he championed. As the community congregates to celebrate and reflect, the spirit of unity and the pursuit of social justice stand forward forever, backwards never.

Education Social Issues United States
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

