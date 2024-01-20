Bryan Begg Steps Up for Troy's Historic Building Restoration

In the heart of Troy, a significant stride has been taken in a fundraising drive aimed at restoring a historic edifice and revitalizing a key thoroughfare. The protagonist of this narrative is Bryan Begg, the owner of Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co., and the president of Troy Main Street. In a remarkable display of community leadership, Begg has made a generous donation towards 'The Downtown Drive.'

Restoring the IOOF Building

The Downtown Drive is a campaign conceptualized to rally funds for the stabilization repairs of a venerable landmark - the IOOF building, also known as the old Miami County Courthouse. Currently under the stewardship of the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance (THPA), the building stands as a testament to Troy's rich history and architectural grandeur. However, time has not been kind to this storied structure, necessitating extensive repairs to restore its former glory.

Fundraising for a Cause

Undeterred by the scale of the task, the THPA has set an ambitious fundraising goal. They aim to amass $750,000 by April 30, 2024, a target reflective of the extensive restoration work required. Begg's contribution marks a significant step towards this goal, providing both financial support and a rallying cry for others to follow suit.

Community Participation Encouraged

This campaign isn't just about saving a building; it's about preserving Troy's cultural heritage and fostering community spirit. Therefore, members of the community and supporters of the cause are heartily encouraged to participate. Donations, big or small, can be made directly on the THPA's official website. Every contribution counts towards securing a piece of Troy's history for future generations.