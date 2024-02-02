Brunswick Corporation Navigates Market Headwinds to Deliver Strong Financial Performance in 2023

Renowned marine recreation giant, Brunswick Corporation, held its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call on February 2, 2024, where senior executives including CEO David M. Foulkes and CFO Ryan M. Gwillim, provided an in-depth look into the company's financial performance and outlook. Despite navigating through market headwinds, Brunswick Corporation charted the second-highest sales and adjusted earnings per share in its history, with total net sales of $6.4 billion and adjusted earnings per share standing at $8.80.

Financial Performance Amid Market Challenges

Alongside these impressive figures, Brunswick also reported a robust free cash flow of $473 million and a full year free cash flow conversion of 76%. However, wholesale customer ordering patterns softened towards the end of the year, leading to lower guidance ranges. The company skillfully managed boat field inventory levels, ending the year with U.S. inventory weeks on hand in line with targets and historical norms.

Mercury Marine's Market Growth and Product Launch

Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick, continued its upward trajectory in the market. The U.S. outboard retail share increased by 50 basis points year-over-year. The year also marked the introduction of new products such as the Avator electric outboards, showing Brunswick’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in the marine industry.

Steady Performance Across Business Divisions

The engine parts and accessories business sustained a steady performance, and Navico Group wrapped up the year strongly despite a slower OEM market and RV manufacturing. Similarly, the Boat business maintained a healthy pipeline inventory and saw a robust demand for premium products. Freedom Boat Club, a subsidiary of Brunswick, continued to expand, boasting over 410 locations and 600,000 trips in 2023.

Looking ahead, Brunswick anticipates U.S. marine industry retail unit sales to remain flat compared to 2023, with net sales projected between $6.0 billion and $6.2 billion, an adjusted operating margin between 12.0 and 13.0 percent, free cash flow in excess of $350 million, and an adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $7.00 - $8.00.