Business

Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:46 pm EST
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Nasdaq-listed company, Bruker Corporation, announced its participation in the 42nd annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The company is recognized for its contribution in providing high-performance scientific instruments and analytical and diagnostic solutions, aiding scientists to make significant discoveries and develop new applications that enhance human life. The key figures of Bruker’s leadership, including Chairman, President & CEO Frank Laukien, Executive Vice President & President of Bruker Nano Group Mark Munch, and Executive Vice President & CFO Gerald Herman, will represent the company at the conference.

Bruker’s Presence at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

The company’s leadership is scheduled to present on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 8:15 AM Pacific Standard Time. This presentation will be broadcast live via an audio webcast, which interested parties can access through the Investor Relations section of Bruker Corporation’s website. An additional feature of the event is that a replay of the presentation will be made available in the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of the website and will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

Contributions of Bruker Corporation

With a revenue of $2.53 billion in 2022, marking an increase of 4.67% compared to the previous year, Bruker has significantly impacted the scientific and healthcare sectors. It has recently completed the acquisition of Nion, a company that develops high-end scanning transmission equipment, and PhenomeX, a leading provider of single-cell biology research tools. These acquisitions further solidify Bruker’s commitment to advancing scientific research.

The Impact of Bruker’s Scientific Instruments

The products of Bruker Corporation are being used across various fields, including life science molecular and cell biology research, applied and pharma applications, microscopy and nanoanalysis, and industrial applications. Their systems have played a crucial role in advancing preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural biology, and clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. These contributions by Bruker Corporation are enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life.

Business Science & Technology United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

