Bruce Springsteen, Noah Kahan to Headline Sea Hear Now 2024 in Asbury Park, NJ

New Jersey's beloved Sea Hear Now Festival has unveiled its star-studded lineup for the 2024 edition, promising an unforgettable weekend at Asbury Park. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, along with folk-pop sensation Noah Kahan, are set to headline the two-day music and arts festival, taking place on September 14 and 15. The event, known for its eclectic mix of music and beachside vibes, will also feature performances by The Black Crowes, 311, The Gaslight Anthem, Trey Anastasio, Norah Jones, and many others.

What to Expect at Sea Hear Now 2024

As fans gear up for another year of music, art, and ocean views, anticipation builds around the festival's offerings. Beyond the main headliners, the three-stage event promises a diverse lineup catering to a wide range of musical tastes. From rock legends The Black Crowes and 311 to New Jersey's own The Gaslight Anthem and the serene tones of Norah Jones, the festival is set to deliver an unmatched coastal experience. With ticket presales starting Thursday, attendees are encouraged to act quickly to secure their spot at this highly anticipated event.

Addressing Past Challenges

Last year's festival drew criticism from attendees over issues such as overcrowding, inconsistent sound quality, and inadequate response to emergencies. Organizers have since acknowledged these concerns, promising improvements to enhance the festival experience for all. With a history of memorable performances by iconic acts like Pearl Jam, Green Day, and Stevie Nicks in previous years, the festival aims to uphold its reputation while ensuring the safety and satisfaction of its attendees.

Sea Hear Now's Place in Festival Lore

Since its inception in 2018, Sea Hear Now has carved out a unique niche in the festival circuit, blending music, art, and surf culture against the backdrop of Asbury Park's storied beachfront. Despite a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, the festival has bounced back stronger, with each year showcasing an array of talent across various genres. Bruce Springsteen's return to the festival, having made a surprise appearance during its first year, alongside the debut of Noah Kahan, marks another chapter in the festival's growing legacy.

As Sea Hear Now prepares to welcome music fans from across the country, the excitement is palpable. With a lineup that blends rock royalty with contemporary stars, and a commitment to addressing past issues, the 2024 edition looks set to be a landmark event in New Jersey's cultural calendar. As attendees count down the days to September 14 and 15, the shores of Asbury Park await what promises to be an unforgettable weekend of music, art, and community.