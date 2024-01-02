en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Brown & Brown, Inc. to Disclose Q4 2023 Financial Results on January 22, 2024

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Brown & Brown, Inc. to Disclose Q4 2023 Financial Results on January 22, 2024

Insurance brokerage firm, Brown & Brown, Inc., announced that it will disclose its financial results for Q4 2023 on January 22, 2024, after the market close. The President and CEO, J. Powell Brown, and Executive VP and CFO, R. Andrew Watts, will delve into the quarter’s financial performance during an investor update conference call on January 23, 2024. The call will be broadcasted live on the company’s website at 8:00 a.m. EST, accessible via the ‘Investor Relations’ section under ‘Calendar of Events’.

Legacy of Risk Management Solutions

Since its inception in 1939, Brown & Brown, Inc. has been at the forefront of providing risk management solutions. The firm’s growth trajectory includes an impressive roster of roughly 16,000 employees and over 500 global locations.

Archived Audio Version for Later Access

For those unable to attend the live broadcast, an archived audio version of the call will be available on the website for 14 days following the event. This measure ensures no investor misses out on the important financial update.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

The announcement also includes a cautionary note on forward-looking statements. It advised that the company’s actual results may diverge from projections, and advised investors to consult the company’s SEC filings for a more comprehensive understanding of risks that could impact the timing of the financial results release.

0
Business United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating the Storm: Real Estate Leaders Reflect on 2023 and Look Ahead to 2024

By Quadri Adejumo

HSBC Successfully Finalizes Sale of French Retail Banking Business

By Mahnoor Jehangir

AGI Raises Alarm Over High Business Costs in Ghana

By Ebenezer Mensah

End of an Era: Sam's Hof Brau Closes, Property Up for Grabs

By Momen Zellmi

Foreclosure Sale Notice Issued for Property in Colorado Springs ...
@Business · 2 mins
Foreclosure Sale Notice Issued for Property in Colorado Springs ...
heart comment 0
El Paso County Prepares for Adoption of 2024 Original Budget

By BNN Correspondents

El Paso County Prepares for Adoption of 2024 Original Budget
Frontage Laboratories Expands European Footprint with Accelera Acquisition

By Quadri Adejumo

Frontage Laboratories Expands European Footprint with Accelera Acquisition
Revitalizing Tradition: A Look into the Modernization of Kanasin Market

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Revitalizing Tradition: A Look into the Modernization of Kanasin Market
AutoZone Completes Leadership Transition: Phil Daniele Assumes Role of President and CEO

By Geeta Pillai

AutoZone Completes Leadership Transition: Phil Daniele Assumes Role of President and CEO
Latest Headlines
World News
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan: A Wake-Up Call for Disaster Preparedness
1 min
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan: A Wake-Up Call for Disaster Preparedness
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
2 mins
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
Boston Celtics' Home Game Streak: A Nod to the Past, A Caution for the Future
2 mins
Boston Celtics' Home Game Streak: A Nod to the Past, A Caution for the Future
Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites
2 mins
Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: On the Verge of Setting an NFL Record
2 mins
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: On the Verge of Setting an NFL Record
Press Secretary KJP Defends Biden's Immigration Stance Amidst Rising Criticism
2 mins
Press Secretary KJP Defends Biden's Immigration Stance Amidst Rising Criticism
Alabama Legislature to Tackle Gambling and School Choice in 2024
2 mins
Alabama Legislature to Tackle Gambling and School Choice in 2024
The Rising 'McLaughlin Effect' Sparks Hope for Minnesota Timberwolves
2 mins
The Rising 'McLaughlin Effect' Sparks Hope for Minnesota Timberwolves
Air Jordan 38 Low to Launch with Unisex Sizing, Echoing Air Jordan 38 GS Colorways
2 mins
Air Jordan 38 Low to Launch with Unisex Sizing, Echoing Air Jordan 38 GS Colorways
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
23 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app