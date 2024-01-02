Brown & Brown, Inc. to Disclose Q4 2023 Financial Results on January 22, 2024

Insurance brokerage firm, Brown & Brown, Inc., announced that it will disclose its financial results for Q4 2023 on January 22, 2024, after the market close. The President and CEO, J. Powell Brown, and Executive VP and CFO, R. Andrew Watts, will delve into the quarter’s financial performance during an investor update conference call on January 23, 2024. The call will be broadcasted live on the company’s website at 8:00 a.m. EST, accessible via the ‘Investor Relations’ section under ‘Calendar of Events’.

Legacy of Risk Management Solutions

Since its inception in 1939, Brown & Brown, Inc. has been at the forefront of providing risk management solutions. The firm’s growth trajectory includes an impressive roster of roughly 16,000 employees and over 500 global locations.

Archived Audio Version for Later Access

For those unable to attend the live broadcast, an archived audio version of the call will be available on the website for 14 days following the event. This measure ensures no investor misses out on the important financial update.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

The announcement also includes a cautionary note on forward-looking statements. It advised that the company’s actual results may diverge from projections, and advised investors to consult the company’s SEC filings for a more comprehensive understanding of risks that could impact the timing of the financial results release.