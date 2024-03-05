Brother Bird's Sophomore Album 'Another Year' Set for Release, Featuring Bold Single 'Quitter'

Under the moniker brother bird, indie singer/songwriter Caroline Glaser is gearing up to release her eagerly anticipated sophomore album, another year, on March 8th through Easy Does It Records. Following her 2018 debut EP and the 2021 album gardens, Glaser has captivated audiences with her evocative songwriting and melodic prowess. The latest single, "quitter," offers a tantalizing glimpse into the new album, showcasing a departure towards a grittier sound.

Evolution of Sound

The journey from Glaser's ethereal debut to her latest work reflects an artist unafraid to explore and evolve. "quitter" diverges from her earlier work, introducing a more dynamic and robust sound. Featuring rumbling basslines, churning guitars, and potent percussion, the song embodies a darker, more introspective edge. Yet, Glaser's signature melodic sensibilities and lyrical depth remain, enriched by floating harmonies and an unexpected burst of horns, adding layers of complexity to the track.

Lyrical Depth and Collaboration

Glaser's ability to convey raw emotion and vulnerability through her lyrics stands out, especially in "quitter." The track's thematic richness and musical experimentation were bolstered by collaborations with Jake Cochran of Illiterate Light and Tim Bruns. Their creative input helped shape the song's distinctive sound, with Glaser noting the track's quick formation and the collaborative spirit that infused its development. The inclusion of a horn section adds a powerful dimension, reflecting Glaser's vision of a sound that is both 'big and kind of mean.'

Anticipation Builds for Album Release

As another year nears its release, anticipation among fans and critics alike is palpable. Glaser's exploration of new sonic territories, coupled with her introspective songwriting, promises an album that is both familiar and refreshingly bold. The release of "quitter" has set the stage for an album that is expected to be a significant milestone in Glaser's career. Additionally, brother bird's upcoming tour with Dustin Kensrue provides an exciting opportunity for fans to experience the new material live, starting April 24 in Austin.

With another year, Caroline Glaser under her brother bird moniker continues to redefine her musical identity, embracing change while staying true to the emotional honesty that has always defined her work. The album's release not only marks a new chapter in Glaser's career but also offers listeners a deeply resonant and evocative musical journey.