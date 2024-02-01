Broome County Library Celebrates Black History Month with Tribute to Claude and Beccye Fawcett

In the heart of Binghamton, New York, the Broome County Public Library is set to honor the legacy of Claude and Beccye Fawcett, a prominent couple celebrated for their significant contributions to the local black community. The event, marking Black History Month, will occur on February 10 at 10:30 a.m.

The Fawcetts: Pioneers of Their Time

Claude and Beccye Fawcett were more than just members of the community; they were its pillars. Beccye Fawcett is recognized for achieving numerous 'firsts' as a Black woman in the Greater Binghamton area, creating a path for those who would follow her. Her husband, Claude Fawcett, was a man of multiple talents - a distinguished chef, a sought-after caterer, and an accomplished photographer.

Preserving and Appreciating a Rich Legacy

Brenda Cave-James, who provided care for Claude Fawcett during the twilight of his life, will lead a discussion about the couple. Along with her late husband, Freddie James, she inherited Claude's collection of photographs, papers, and artifacts. These items serve as a tangible testament to the couple's profound impact on their community and will form a central part of the discussion.

A Tribute to Influence and Contribution

The program is designed to honor the legacy of the Fawcetts, reminding Binghamton's black community, and indeed the city as a whole, of their influence, their deeds, and their enduring spirit. Those interested in paying tribute to this remarkable couple or seeking more information can reach out to the Broome County Public Library.