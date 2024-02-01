Subscribe

Broome County Library Celebrates Black History Month with Tribute to Claude and Beccye Fawcett

Broome County Public Library honors Claude and Beccye Fawcett, prominent black community figures. Brenda Cave-James to lead a discussion on February 10.

Nitish Verma
In the heart of Binghamton, New York, the Broome County Public Library is set to honor the legacy of Claude and Beccye Fawcett, a prominent couple celebrated for their significant contributions to the local black community. The event, marking Black History Month, will occur on February 10 at 10:30 a.m.

The Fawcetts: Pioneers of Their Time

Claude and Beccye Fawcett were more than just members of the community; they were its pillars. Beccye Fawcett is recognized for achieving numerous 'firsts' as a Black woman in the Greater Binghamton area, creating a path for those who would follow her. Her husband, Claude Fawcett, was a man of multiple talents - a distinguished chef, a sought-after caterer, and an accomplished photographer.

Preserving and Appreciating a Rich Legacy

Brenda Cave-James, who provided care for Claude Fawcett during the twilight of his life, will lead a discussion about the couple. Along with her late husband, Freddie James, she inherited Claude's collection of photographs, papers, and artifacts. These items serve as a tangible testament to the couple's profound impact on their community and will form a central part of the discussion.

A Tribute to Influence and Contribution

The program is designed to honor the legacy of the Fawcetts, reminding Binghamton's black community, and indeed the city as a whole, of their influence, their deeds, and their enduring spirit. Those interested in paying tribute to this remarkable couple or seeking more information can reach out to the Broome County Public Library.