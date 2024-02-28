Broome County Jail Initiates Life Skills Course, Targets SUNY Credits

In a significant move aimed at aiding inmate reintegration into society, Broome County Jail has initiated a pilot program offering life skills courses to its inmates. This innovative program, now in its fourth week, is based on the work 'Student Success: Foundations of Self-Management' by SUNY Broome Professor Gian Roma and is championed by Undersheriff Sam Davis and SUNY Broome President Tony Hawkins. The goal is to empower inmates through education, focusing on decision making, self-reflection, and personal growth.

Empowering Inmates Through Education

The program, taught separately to male and female inmates once a week, dives deep into five critical areas: communication, choice, caring, commitment, and coping. Undersheriff Sam Davis, leveraging his friendship with Professor Roma and his background in law enforcement education, personally teaches the course. The initiative reflects a broader vision shared by the Sheriff's Office and SUNY Broome to expand educational offerings within the jail, hoping to ignite a passion for learning and personal development among inmates.

A Step Towards a Brighter Future

Upon completing the course, inmates are awarded a certificate, with all costs covered by the Sheriff's Office. This gesture not only recognizes their effort but also encourages further educational pursuits. Sheriff Fred Akshar has expressed his aspiration to eventually enable inmates to earn SUNY Broome credits and to invite more college instructors to teach at the facility. This effort is part of a comprehensive strategy to support inmates' personal and professional development, aligning with the administration's collaborative commitment to change.

The Impact of Education on Rehabilitation

The introduction of this program in Broome County Jail represents a significant step forward in the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates into society. Education is a powerful tool for personal growth and empowerment, and by providing inmates with the opportunity to learn and develop new skills, the Sheriff's Office is opening doors to new opportunities and a brighter future for those willing to take the first step. The potential expansion of the program to include SUNY Broome credits further highlights the commitment to transforming lives through education.

As the program continues to develop, its success could serve as a model for other correctional facilities, underscoring the importance of education in rehabilitation efforts. The collaborative initiative between Broome County Jail and SUNY Broome is not just about teaching inmates; it's about giving them the tools to build a better future for themselves and, ultimately, for the community.