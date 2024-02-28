Brooklyn's Pride: Arts Gowanus and Partners Launch 'Pride: All Day, Every Day' Exhibition

Arts Gowanus, in partnership with Brooklyn Pride and The Old Stone House, announces its second annual pride exhibition, 'Pride: All Day, Every Day,' spotlighting queer artists from Brooklyn. This initiative, transcending the traditional Pride Month, runs from June 1 to August 31, aiming to offer a platform for LGBTQ+ voices through art. With an open call for artists until April 30, the exhibition seeks to embrace a wide array of artistic mediums, showcasing them on vinyl banners around the historic Old Stone House and Washington Park, while also making the original artworks available for sale online.

Empowering Queer Voices

In a time when the LGBTQ+ community continues to navigate through challenges of violence and discrimination, Arts Gowanus's exhibition serves as a beacon of resilience and celebration. By inviting both emerging and established artists to contribute, the event aims to amplify queer voices, share diverse narratives, and foster a sense of community and visibility. The collaboration with Brooklyn Pride and The Old Stone House further solidifies the exhibition's commitment to supporting Brooklyn's queer community, encouraging artists to explore what pride means to them or the LGBTQ+ community in Brooklyn.

Artistic Expression and Social Impact

The significance of this exhibition extends beyond the aesthetic display of art; it is a powerful testament to the role of art in activism, identity affirmation, and social change. Referencing the experiences of drag king King Molasses, as detailed in 19thnews.org, the exhibition underscores the intersectionality of LGBTQ+ identity, drag culture, and art. It celebrates the historical and ongoing contribution of drag as a form of creativity, joy, and resistance, particularly among LGBTQ+ Black Americans, highlighting the essential role of art in challenging norms and fostering empowerment.

A Call to Action

With the deadline for artist submissions set for April 30, Arts Gowanus extends an invitation to queer artists of Brooklyn to be part of a movement that not only commemorates pride but also confronts the adversities faced by the LGBTQ+ community. This call to action is not just for artists but for the community at large to support, participate in, and engage with the exhibition. By doing so, it contributes to a broader dialogue on equality, diversity, and the unyielding spirit of the queer community amidst ongoing societal challenges.

As 'Pride: All Day, Every Day' prepares to unfold, its significance is twofold: it is a celebration of queer identity and artistic expression, and a reminder of the power of community and resilience. This exhibition is not just an event; it is a testament to the enduring spirit of pride, creativity, and the transformative power of art in advocating for social change and understanding.