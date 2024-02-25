Brooklyn's Own: Jaywalk Rye Sets a New Standard in the Craft Spirits Industry

It's not every day that a whiskey comes along and redefines the essence of craft distilling, yet, nestled in the heart of Brooklyn, the New York Distilling Company has done just that. Founded by Allen Katz and Tom Potter in 2011, this distillery has been at the forefront of the craft spirits movement, championing the 'grain to bottle' philosophy with an unwavering commitment. Among its celebrated lineup, the Jaywalk Rye emerges as a beacon of excellence, embodying the best of what it means to be truly grain-to-glass.

The Birth of a Whiskey

At the core of Jaywalk Rye's success is a dedication to sourcing and innovation. Utilizing a mashbill of 75 percent rye, including a blend of Field Race rye and the historical Horton rye, Jaywalk Rye represents a confluence of tradition and modernity. This heirloom grain, dating back to the 17th century in New York, was resurrected through a collaboration with Cornell University's College of Agriculture and Pedersen Family Farm, offering a distinct flavor profile that sets Jaywalk Rye apart. Tropical fruit and dark caramelized sugar notes dance through each sip, a testament to the whiskey's unique heritage and meticulous production process.

A Symphony of Flavors

Aged between six to eight years and bottled at 92 proof, Jaywalk Straight Rye is a masterclass in balance and complexity. Each note, from the initial spice and caramel to the lingering espresso, vanilla, custard, burnt orange, black pepper, and grape soda, tells a story of craftsmanship and passion. This whiskey not only excels on its own as a sipper but also shines in cocktails, offering versatility that is as impressive as its flavor profile. While the New York Distilling Company has introduced other expressions of Jaywalk, the core Jaywalk Rye stands as a shining example of the distillery's commitment to the grain-to-glass ethos.

Challenging and Redefining Industry Standards

The craft spirits industry is crowded, with many distilleries claiming a piece of the 'artisanal' pie. Yet, Jaywalk Rye's journey from the fields of New York State to the bottle on your shelf is a narrative that not only encapsulates the essence of craft distilling but also challenges others in the industry to elevate their practices. In an era where the provenance of ingredients and the authenticity of production methods are increasingly valued, Jaywalk Rye stands out not just for its exceptional quality but also for its genuine commitment to transparency and sustainability.

As we continue to explore and celebrate the world of craft spirits, it is clear that the New York Distilling Company's Jaywalk Rye is not just another whiskey on the shelf. It is a testament to the potential of what can be achieved when tradition meets innovation, and a reminder of the importance of maintaining integrity in every step of the production process. In Brooklyn and beyond, Jaywalk Rye is setting a new standard, inviting us all to raise our glasses to a brighter, more authentic future of distilling.