Brooklyn School Sparks Controversy Over Classroom Map Omitting Israel

PS 261, a public elementary school in Brooklyn, has become the epicenter of a heated debate after displaying a classroom map that excludes Israel, labeling it as 'Palestine.' The map, a component of the Arab Culture Arts program funded by Qatar Foundation International (QFI), showcases Islamic landmarks across North Africa and the Middle East. The incident has triggered a broader discussion about foreign funding's influence on educational content.

Controversial Classroom Map

Rita Lahoud, a Palestinian American educator, incorporated the controversial map in her classroom. Lahoud teaches about Arab culture and arts at the school. The map is part of a broader curriculum, covering 1,000 years of Islamic art, 20th-century Egyptian singer and actress Umm Kulthum, and contemporary art and culture.

The map's presence in a New York City public school has drawn criticism from Tova Plaut, a school instructional coordinator and founder of the New York City Public Schools Alliance. Plaut condemned the map for perpetuating 'Jewish erasure' and misleading students with incorrect geographical representations.

Foreign Funding in the Spotlight

The controversy brings into focus the substantial funding QFI has provided to the NYC Department of Education. From 2019 to 2022, the foundation has donated over $1 million towards dual language Arabic programs in NYC schools.

Andrés Spokoiny, a member of the Jewish community, has raised concerns about QFI's funding, questioning the appropriateness of foreign governments influencing programs in public schools.

Official Response

The NYC Department of Education and QFI have both been contacted for comments regarding the controversy. A department spokesperson defended the map's inclusion, explaining that it represents countries where Arabic is spoken.

The controversy arises amid recent tensions involving attacks on Israel by the Islamist political organization, Hamas.