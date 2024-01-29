Brooklyn Public School Teachers Under Fire for Anti-Israel Propaganda in Lessons

Two educators from PS 705, an elementary school nestled within Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, find themselves under intense scrutiny for utilizing anti-Israel rhetoric in their educational content. Guiseppe Rebuadengo and Anna Battaglia, the teachers implicated, have been identified as proponents of shaping their third-grade students into 'social justice warriors'. Their methodology, however, has drawn criticism for its controversial approach, which includes the modification of children's songs with lyrics that advocate for Palestinian resistance, whilst simultaneously criticizing Israel.

Remixing Childhood Melodies

The duo has been reported to have transformed 'The Wheels on the Bus', a timeless children's song, into a politically charged tune known as 'The Wheels on the Tank'. This new rendition paints vivid scenes of conflict within Palestinian territories and ends with a resounding call to 'Free Palestine'. The contentious lyrics were penned by Akeia Gross, the founder of Woke Kindergarten, an educational organization that has been referred to as anti-Israel.

The Role of Woke Kindergarten

Woke Kindergarten has been characterized by its portrayal of Israel as a 'made-up place', and its settlers as harmful, giving rise to concerns about the organization's influence on the educational curriculum. In the midst of this controversy, the NYC Public Schools Alliance has noted that PS 705 displays symbols such as watermelons, icons typically associated with Palestinian resistance, further fueling the debate.

Teachers' Activism

Both Rebuadengo and Battaglia have been vocal about their commitment to fostering social justice activism among their students. Rebuadengo has made a series of social media posts expressing his commitment, while Battaglia has placed emphasis on the necessity of addressing issues of oppression and privilege within the sphere of education. However, their approach in using anti-Israel propaganda as an educational tool has sparked a heated discussion about the appropriateness and ethical implications of their actions.