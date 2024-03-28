Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Honors Andre Braugher in Heartfelt Reunion: 'Nine-Nine Forever'

Following the sad passing of Andre Braugher, the beloved Captain Raymond Holt of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, in December 2023, the cast of the hit sitcom recently came together in New York City for a deeply emotional reunion. Terry Crews, who played Sergeant Terry Jeffords on the show, shared with PEOPLE the profound connection and the collective mourning the cast experienced during this gathering. Crews' reflections offered a glimpse into the enduring bond between the cast members, underscoring their collective gratitude for the show's remarkable eight-season run and for having known Braugher.

Advertisment

A Tribute to a Fallen Star

The reunion served not only as a moment to honor Andre Braugher but also as an opportunity for the cast to reflect on the impact the show and Braugher had on their lives. Braugher's portrayal of the stoic yet deeply compassionate Captain Holt was instrumental in the show's success, bringing depth and warmth to the comedy series. Crews' tribute to Braugher after his passing highlighted the love and respect he had for his co-star, emphasizing the loss felt by all who knew him. This reunion underscored the cast's desire to celebrate Braugher's legacy and the moments they shared on and off the screen.

More Than Just Colleagues

Advertisment

The strong camaraderie among the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast was evident during their recent gathering. Crews' comments to PEOPLE revealed how the group, despite the show's conclusion in 2021, has remained closely knit, akin to a family. This reunion, marking the first public gathering of the cast in three years, was filled with laughter, tears, and reminiscences, as shared in a joint Instagram post by Crews and Melissa Fumero. Such gatherings highlight the unique bond formed through years of working together, a testament to the show's special place in each of their lives.

Legacy of Laughter and Love

The legacy of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, characterized by its humor, heart, and social commentary, continues to resonate with fans and the cast alike. The show's ability to balance comedy with poignant moments, much like the cast's reunion, reflects the profound impact it has had on its audience and those who created it. As Crews mused about the rarity of the show's longevity and success, it's clear that the spirit of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will live on through its cast, their shared memories, and the indelible mark it has left on popular culture.