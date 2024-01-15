Brooklyn Honors Shirley Chisholm with a $141 Million Recreation Center

In the heart of Central Brooklyn, a transformative project is underway: a new $141 million recreation center, named in honor of Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress and the first Black major party candidate to run for president of the United States. The center's construction is ahead of schedule, a fitting tribute to a woman who was ahead of her time, and coincides with what would have been Chisholm's 100th birthday.

Shirley Chisholm: A Legacy Remembered

Shirley Chisholm's legacy continues to inspire and motivate many. Among those drawing strength from her achievements is 20-year-old Seth Ramsey-Lomax. Family friend Yolanda Lezama-Clark cherishes the memories of Chisholm, her example providing a blueprint for success. Reverend Al Sharpton, who volunteered for Chisholm's 1972 presidential campaign as a teenager, remembers her courage and the personal encouragement she gave him. These stories echo through the halls of the new center, serving as an enduring testament to Chisholm's impact.

A Groundbreaking Performance

The groundbreaking for the recreation center was led by Mayor Eric Adams. Elected officials, including City Council Member Farah Louis and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who played instrumental roles in securing funding for the project, were present to commemorate Chisholm's impact. Their efforts underscore the importance of preserving and celebrating the legacy of trailblazers like Chisholm, who broke barriers and paved the way for future generations.

The Center: A Beacon for the Community

The recreation center, the first of its kind in Central Brooklyn, is designed to offer an alternative to the streets and a pathway for young people to access education and support. It will feature a fitness center, a media center, and notably, the first municipal pool in central Brooklyn. This is a significant development, considering national statistics that reveal more than 60% of Black boys and girls do not know how to swim. The center aims to address this issue, reflecting Chisholm's values and commitment to uplifting her community.