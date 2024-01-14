en English
Brooklyn High School Principal Faces Backlash for Temporary Migrant Housing Decision

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:30 am EST
A Brooklyn high school principal, Jodie Cohen, faced backlash from parents after deciding to conduct remote learning for a day following the temporary housing of 2,000 migrants at the school. The migrants, who had been evacuated from Floyd Bennett Field due to a storm, were bused back early in the morning, but Cohen opted for remote learning to ensure the school was ready for students’ return. This decision led to frustration among parents and even resulted in bomb threats against the school.

Parental Outrage and Political Criticism

Parents were outraged and protested the decision, expressing concerns about the impact on their children’s education and the hygienic situation. Local politicians also criticized the decision, with some questioning the priorities of city officials. The controversial move has sparked outrage among New Yorkers, with some comparing it to similar actions by other officials.

High School Principal Defends Her Decision

Cohen defended her decision, emphasizing the emergency nature of the situation and her care for the students, but declined further comment on the matter. The students resumed in-person classes the following day.

The controversial decision to shut down a Brooklyn high school to house migrants, forcing students to take remote classes, has drawn criticism from various quarters. There are concerns about the impact on public safety and quality of life. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez distanced herself from the incident, stating it was not in her district.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

