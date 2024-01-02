Brooklyn Developer Acquires Northcliffe Forest Complex in Major Real Estate Deal

In 2023, Forsyth County, North Carolina, witnessed a remarkable uptick in its real estate market, with one of its largest apartment transactions being the sale of the Northcliffe Forest complex. The complex was sold for $28.75 million to Conserve Northcliffe LLC, a multifamily residential developer based in Brooklyn, New York. The acquired property, situated at 2030 Northcliffe Drive, adds a whopping 288 units to the developer’s portfolio. This acquisition marks Conserve Northcliffe’s second foray into North Carolina and its first in the Triad area, with a primary focus on the Tidewater area of Virginia and Greenville and Spartanburg, S.C.

Major Players in the Real Estate Deal

The seller was ECP WS Northcliffe LLC, an affiliate of Eller Capital Partners. Notably, Northcliffe was the only Triad apartment holding for Eller Capital Partners. The year 2023 also witnessed at least two other significant sales in Forsyth County. The Plant 64 apartment complex set a new record by selling for $83.5 million, thereby indicating a robust downtown residential market in Winston-Salem. In addition, the Enclave at North Point complex was sold for $43.8 million.

A Booming Real Estate Market

Since early 2018, Forsyth County has seen over 120 apartment or multi-family complex transactions, totaling at least $1.5 billion. This trend has been predominantly driven by out-of-state investors. The Northcliffe transaction was the third largest in Forsyth in 2023.

Drivers of the Real Estate Trend

Economists attribute this trend to the preferences of millennials for convenient living with amenities such as pools and gyms, and proximity to essential services like grocery stores, coffee shops, and restaurants. Investors, too, are seeking value in previously overlooked markets like Winston-Salem and Greensboro, according to Mark Vitner, chief economist with Piedmont Crescent Capital.