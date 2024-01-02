en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Brooklyn Developer Acquires Northcliffe Forest Complex in Major Real Estate Deal

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Brooklyn Developer Acquires Northcliffe Forest Complex in Major Real Estate Deal

In 2023, Forsyth County, North Carolina, witnessed a remarkable uptick in its real estate market, with one of its largest apartment transactions being the sale of the Northcliffe Forest complex. The complex was sold for $28.75 million to Conserve Northcliffe LLC, a multifamily residential developer based in Brooklyn, New York. The acquired property, situated at 2030 Northcliffe Drive, adds a whopping 288 units to the developer’s portfolio. This acquisition marks Conserve Northcliffe’s second foray into North Carolina and its first in the Triad area, with a primary focus on the Tidewater area of Virginia and Greenville and Spartanburg, S.C.

Major Players in the Real Estate Deal

The seller was ECP WS Northcliffe LLC, an affiliate of Eller Capital Partners. Notably, Northcliffe was the only Triad apartment holding for Eller Capital Partners. The year 2023 also witnessed at least two other significant sales in Forsyth County. The Plant 64 apartment complex set a new record by selling for $83.5 million, thereby indicating a robust downtown residential market in Winston-Salem. In addition, the Enclave at North Point complex was sold for $43.8 million.

A Booming Real Estate Market

Since early 2018, Forsyth County has seen over 120 apartment or multi-family complex transactions, totaling at least $1.5 billion. This trend has been predominantly driven by out-of-state investors. The Northcliffe transaction was the third largest in Forsyth in 2023.

Drivers of the Real Estate Trend

Economists attribute this trend to the preferences of millennials for convenient living with amenities such as pools and gyms, and proximity to essential services like grocery stores, coffee shops, and restaurants. Investors, too, are seeking value in previously overlooked markets like Winston-Salem and Greensboro, according to Mark Vitner, chief economist with Piedmont Crescent Capital.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Chamber Sets Stage for Networking and Growth with 2024 Event Lineup

By Muhammad Jawad

Traditional Finance Institutions Embrace Digital Assets Amid Scandals in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Nordic Stock Markets Exhibit Contrasting Performances, Tesla Continues to Dominate in Norway

By BNN Correspondents

Path to Financial Health in 2024: Insights from Aneth Ng-Lim

By BNN Correspondents

VFL Sciences Partners with UVITEC to Enhance Market Foothold in India ...
@Business · 40 seconds
VFL Sciences Partners with UVITEC to Enhance Market Foothold in India ...
heart comment 0
Nicox SA Discloses Share Capital and Voting Rights, Emphasizing Transparency

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Nicox SA Discloses Share Capital and Voting Rights, Emphasizing Transparency
Kenya’s Financial Reforms and Arizona Coyotes’ Winning Streak: A Tale of Strategy and Resilience

By Israel Ojoko

Kenya's Financial Reforms and Arizona Coyotes' Winning Streak: A Tale of Strategy and Resilience
XRP ETF Could Drive Cryptocurrency’s Value Skywards, Suggests Chad Steingraber

By BNN Correspondents

XRP ETF Could Drive Cryptocurrency’s Value Skywards, Suggests Chad Steingraber
IHC Initiates Next-Generation Holding Company, 2PointZero

By Mazhar Abbas

IHC Initiates Next-Generation Holding Company, 2PointZero
Latest Headlines
World News
Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission
39 seconds
Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
46 seconds
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
57 seconds
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
59 seconds
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
1 min
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
2 mins
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
2 mins
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
3 mins
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
3 mins
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
10 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
43 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app