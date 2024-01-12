en English
Travel & Tourism

Brooklyn Bridge Illuminated: New LED Lights Enhance New York’s Iconic Landmark

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:15 pm EST
Brooklyn Bridge Illuminated: New LED Lights Enhance New York's Iconic Landmark

In an endeavor to embrace the charm of the new year, the Brooklyn Bridge, one of New York’s most iconic landmarks and a UNESCO World Heritage site, has been adorned with a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient LED lighting system. A cherished symbol of the city’s architectural grandeur, the historic 140-year-old bridge has been revived with 56 LED lights as part of a massive restoration project.

Brooklyn Bridge: A Glow in the Dark

The New York City Department of Transportation declared the completion of the $2.4 million lighting project, a feat that consumed five strenuous months. The LED lights, ignited at 5 pm, have replaced the old system, promising not only greater energy efficiency but also a lifespan of 20 years. The project has been designed to enhance the aesthetic allure of the bridge, showcasing its magnificence to New Yorkers and tourists alike.

Restoring the Original Glory

As part of the extensive restoration, the bridge’s original brown patina has been meticulously rejuvenated to its intended gray color through a deep cleaning process. This lighting project is only a fragment of the city’s ambitious plan for 2024, which includes a monumental $300 million endeavor to clean every stone on the bridge.

Brooklyn Bridge: More than a Landmark

The Brooklyn Bridge is much more than an architectural marvel; it is a vital transportation link within the city. It is used daily by approximately 120,000 vehicles, 30,000 pedestrians, and 4,000 cyclists. The rise in pedestrian usage led to the controversial decision of banning street vendors from crossing the bridge. In the midst of these changes, the new LED lighting system is expected to illuminate the bridge’s beauty for decades, enchanting all who traverse its span.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

