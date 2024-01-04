Brookline’s Luxurious Mansion on Sale for $12.5 Million

A lavish residence in Brookline, a beacon of luxury and refinement, is now available for purchase. This six-bedroom, five-bath mansion, listed for $12.5 million, is an architectural masterpiece sprawled on an acre of impeccably landscaped land. Zillow suggests the estate could be acquired for a slightly smaller price tag of $11.4 million.

Distinctive Design and Luxury Features

Built by a distinguished female builder renowned for her luxury structures in Boston, the house is an emblem of sophistication and comfort. It showcases over 7,000 square feet of living space adorned with high-end amenities designed for both entertainment and relaxation. The heart of the home is a state-of-the-art kitchen that complements the open floor plan and a two-story foyer. The primary suite, touted as ‘the suite of your dreams,’ is a sanctuary of opulence with a spacious walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom.

Convenient and Luxurious Living

The mansion’s grandeur is further amplified by a custom-built elevator installed for convenient movement between floors. The first floor, designed for grand entertaining, features palatial rooms and a grand foyer. The second floor is home to the luxurious primary suite and four additional large en-suite bedrooms. The property also includes a separate prep kitchen with luxury appliances, a first-floor library, an au-pair suite, an expansive mudroom, and ample storage space.

Outdoor Elegance

Not to be outshone, the mansion’s outdoor space is a testament to landscape artistry. The acre of manicured grounds adds to the estate’s majesty, making it a prime real estate jewel in Brookline.