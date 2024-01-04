en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Brookline’s Luxurious Mansion on Sale for $12.5 Million

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:59 pm EST
Brookline’s Luxurious Mansion on Sale for $12.5 Million

A lavish residence in Brookline, a beacon of luxury and refinement, is now available for purchase. This six-bedroom, five-bath mansion, listed for $12.5 million, is an architectural masterpiece sprawled on an acre of impeccably landscaped land. Zillow suggests the estate could be acquired for a slightly smaller price tag of $11.4 million.

Distinctive Design and Luxury Features

Built by a distinguished female builder renowned for her luxury structures in Boston, the house is an emblem of sophistication and comfort. It showcases over 7,000 square feet of living space adorned with high-end amenities designed for both entertainment and relaxation. The heart of the home is a state-of-the-art kitchen that complements the open floor plan and a two-story foyer. The primary suite, touted as ‘the suite of your dreams,’ is a sanctuary of opulence with a spacious walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom.

Convenient and Luxurious Living

The mansion’s grandeur is further amplified by a custom-built elevator installed for convenient movement between floors. The first floor, designed for grand entertaining, features palatial rooms and a grand foyer. The second floor is home to the luxurious primary suite and four additional large en-suite bedrooms. The property also includes a separate prep kitchen with luxury appliances, a first-floor library, an au-pair suite, an expansive mudroom, and ample storage space.

Outdoor Elegance

Not to be outshone, the mansion’s outdoor space is a testament to landscape artistry. The acre of manicured grounds adds to the estate’s majesty, making it a prime real estate jewel in Brookline.

0
United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
25 seconds ago
BYU Cougars Make Waves in Volleyball and Swimming
The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) has unveiled its 2024 Preseason Coaches Poll, placing the BYU Cougars at the No. 9 spot. This year, the Cougars are set to welcome four top-10 teams to Provo in a bid to replicate their perfect 14-0 home record from the 2023 season. Returning Lineup Strengthens Cougars’ Prospects The
BYU Cougars Make Waves in Volleyball and Swimming
Young Athlete Biancha Emery Defies Odds to Qualify for Winter Youth Olympics
1 min ago
Young Athlete Biancha Emery Defies Odds to Qualify for Winter Youth Olympics
Tree Trimmer Impersonators: The New Face of Burglary in Dallas and Houston
2 mins ago
Tree Trimmer Impersonators: The New Face of Burglary in Dallas and Houston
Connecticut Adopts 'Bill of Rights' for Non-English Speaking Parents
33 seconds ago
Connecticut Adopts 'Bill of Rights' for Non-English Speaking Parents
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Painful Details About Past Relationship with Ex-Husband
54 seconds ago
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Painful Details About Past Relationship with Ex-Husband
LaPorte County Auditor Timothy Stabosz Eyes Commissioners' Seat, Vows to Combat Corruption
1 min ago
LaPorte County Auditor Timothy Stabosz Eyes Commissioners' Seat, Vows to Combat Corruption
Latest Headlines
World News
BYU Cougars Make Waves in Volleyball and Swimming
27 seconds
BYU Cougars Make Waves in Volleyball and Swimming
Organic Bacon Products Recalled over Listeria Contamination Concerns
46 seconds
Organic Bacon Products Recalled over Listeria Contamination Concerns
Strategic Administrative Overhaul in Hyderabad: 26 IAS Officers Reassigned
49 seconds
Strategic Administrative Overhaul in Hyderabad: 26 IAS Officers Reassigned
LaPorte County Auditor Timothy Stabosz Eyes Commissioners' Seat, Vows to Combat Corruption
1 min
LaPorte County Auditor Timothy Stabosz Eyes Commissioners' Seat, Vows to Combat Corruption
Young Athlete Biancha Emery Defies Odds to Qualify for Winter Youth Olympics
1 min
Young Athlete Biancha Emery Defies Odds to Qualify for Winter Youth Olympics
Rise in Political Disinformation Ahead of Indonesia's General Election
1 min
Rise in Political Disinformation Ahead of Indonesia's General Election
Montpellier Eyes Rugby Prodigy Christopher Tolofua: A Potential Game-Changer
2 mins
Montpellier Eyes Rugby Prodigy Christopher Tolofua: A Potential Game-Changer
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
2 mins
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
3 mins
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app