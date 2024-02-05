Brookhaven Scientists Enhance Tantalum’s Quantum Computing Properties with Magnesium

Quantum computing, a rapidly advancing frontier of technology, has received a significant boost through a groundbreaking discovery at Brookhaven National Laboratory. Researchers have successfully enhanced the properties of tantalum, a promising material for creating qubits in quantum computers, with the addition of a layer of magnesium. This strategic addition not only prevents oxidation but also raises the superconducting transition temperature and purifies the material, thereby increasing its potential for securely holding quantum information.

Tackling Tantalum's Oxidation Challenge

Oxidation of tantalum forms an insulating layer that detrimentally affects its quantum coherence, an essential feature that maintains quantum information. The Brookhaven team, in a collaborative effort with scientists from Princeton University and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), has been investing significant research efforts into improving tantalum's resistance to oxidation. Their recent findings, published in the scientific journal Advanced Materials, demonstrate that a thin magnesium layer forms a protective barrier that successfully prevents oxygen from penetrating and interacting with the tantalum.

Magnesium: The Protective Shield

This protective layer not only preserves the superconducting material's electronic properties but also extracts impurities. The result is a purer form of tantalum with a higher superconducting transition temperature. Computational modeling by PNNL confirmed the hypothesis that magnesium's affinity for oxygen indeed surpasses that of tantalum, which explains the effectiveness of the magnesium layer in preventing oxidation.

Implications for Quantum Computing

The enhanced tantalum could potentially revolutionize quantum computing systems by reducing the need for extremely cold operating temperatures. This research is part of the broader efforts of the Co-design Center for Quantum Advantage (C2QA), a national quantum information science research center led by Brookhaven. The studies utilized facilities at Brookhaven, including the Center for Functional Nanomaterials, the National Synchrotron Light Source II, and the Condensed Matter Physics & Materials Science Department, as well as computational resources at the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC) at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.