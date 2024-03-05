Brooke Shields Ventures into Hemp Farming, Becomes Chief Brand Officer in Maine

In an unexpected career pivot, iconic actress and model Brooke Shields has now embraced the role of Chief Brand Officer at a hemp farm in Prospect, Maine, marking a significant addition to her already diverse resume. The farm, known for producing over 50 CBD wellness products, has gained a new co-owner and spokesperson in Shields, who aims to expand the brand into the pet wellness sector.

From Screen to Sustainability

The journey of Brooke Shields from a celebrated child star and fashion icon to a hemp farming entrepreneur is a tale of transformation. Having expressed her admiration for the farm's commitment to natural wellness products, Shields reached out to Prospect Farms with the intention of not just endorsing but actively participating in the business. Her role as Chief Brand Officer encompasses overseeing the brand's expansion, particularly into new markets such as pet wellness—a cause close to her heart.

Embracing a New Challenge

Prospect Farms, nestled in the serene coastal town of Prospect, Maine, boasts a rich history spanning 250 years and has been at the forefront of the CBD industry since 2018. Shields's involvement is expected to leverage her public persona to shed light on the importance of natural and non-toxic wellness products for both humans and pets. She questions the paradox of having access to clean skincare and household items while pets are exposed to harmful ingredients, a concern that propelled her into the pet division of the company.

Impact on Wellness and Agriculture

This new venture not only signifies a personal growth trajectory for Shields but also underscores a broader trend of celebrities advocating for wellness, sustainability, and eco-friendly practices. Her role at Prospect Farms could potentially influence public perceptions about hemp and CBD products, fostering greater acceptance and understanding of their benefits. Moreover, Shields's active participation in the farm's day-to-day operations as co-founder of the pet division highlights a hands-on approach to entrepreneurship and wellness advocacy.

The collaboration between Brooke Shields and Prospect Farms is poised to not just redefine her career but also contribute to the evolving narrative around health, wellness, and sustainable farming practices. As she charts this new territory, the impact of her venture extends beyond personal achievement, aiming to inspire a dialogue on the intersection of celebrity influence, entrepreneurship, and holistic wellness.