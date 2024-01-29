Bronx Zoo Welcomes Endangered Sunda Gharial Crocodiles in Conservation Effort

The Bronx Zoo has opened its doors to a trio of male Sunda Gharial crocodiles, an endangered species confronting severe survival challenges. With less than 2,400 adult individuals remaining in the wild, the arrival of these five-year-old siblings at the World of Reptiles exhibit marks a significant step in the global effort to conserve this species.

Unveiling the Sunda Gharial

Originally hatched at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, these Southeast Asian freshwater crocodiles have been translocated as part of the Sunda Gharial Species Survival Plan, coordinated by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) and the Wildlife Conservation Society. The Sunda Gharial, now extinct in Malaysia and Thailand and with an uncertain status in Vietnam, is a formidable predator in its natural habitats of flooded forests, swamps, and wetlands in Southeast Asia. Growing up to 18 feet long, Sunda Gharials are apex predators that play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of their ecosystem.

The Bronx Zoo's Role in Conservation

The Bronx Zoo has a long-standing history with Sunda Gharials. It was the first in the United States to successfully hatch this species in 1985, setting a precedent for other zoos to follow. Now, as part of the AZA's Sunda Gharial Species Survival Plan, the zoo is one of 36 AZA-affiliated institutions housing a total of 118 Sunda Gharials, all part of a concerted effort to protect this species from extinction.

Threats to the Sunda Gharial

Despite these efforts, the Sunda Gharial remains in grave danger. Threatened by habitat loss, illegal hunting, and climate change, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has listed the species as endangered. The arrival of the three Sunda Gharials at the Bronx Zoo is a beacon of hope, symbolizing the fight against the rapid decline of this species, and the ongoing battle to protect biodiversity on our planet.