Bronx Woman Wins $125K Settlement Against NYC for Wrongful Arrest Amid Mental Health Crisis

On December 3, 2021, Cheyenne Lee found herself in the midst of a harrowing ordeal that would eventually lead her to win a $125,000 settlement from New York City. Lee was wrongfully arrested for obstructing governmental administration while trying to protect her mentally ill teen cousin from being Tasered by the NYPD during a domestic disturbance. This incident sheds light on the broader issues of police conduct and the handling of mental health crises.

Unwarranted Entry and Arrest

According to Lee and her attorney, Anne Venhuizen, NYPD officers from the 42nd Precinct entered her uncle's apartment without a warrant or consent, seeking her 16-year-old cousin involved in a minor scuffle with his father. Despite the father indicating he was "good" and not pressing charges, officers proceeded to arrest the teen for refusing to be handcuffed. Lee's attempt to plead with officers not to use Tasers on her cousin, citing his bipolar condition, resulted in her own arrest. This action brings into question the NYPD's protocols in situations where mental health concerns are evident.

The Path to Justice

Charges against Lee were eventually dismissed in May 2022, highlighting a significant discrepancy between the police report and body cam footage. The latter demonstrated Lee's cooperation with the officers, contradicting claims that she attempted to obstruct the arrest. This dismissal paved the way for a legal battle in Manhattan Federal Court, culminating in a settlement that Lee hopes will prompt a change in police practices. Despite the financial compensation, the incident left Lee questioning her future willingness to seek police assistance in emergencies.

Broader Implications for Police Conduct and Mental Health Awareness

The case of Cheyenne Lee is not an isolated one, but rather a symptom of larger systemic issues within law enforcement's approach to mental health crises. Anne Venhuizen, Lee's lawyer, emphasizes the importance of highlighting such cases to prevent future "smaller abuses of power." The settlement serves as a cautionary tale for law enforcement agencies, urging them to reconsider their strategies for dealing with individuals experiencing mental health issues. For Lee, the ordeal has left an indelible mark on her perception of safety and trust in those sworn to protect and serve.