Bronx Retaining Wall Collapses Amid Severe Winter Storm

As New York City awoke to a severe winter storm early Wednesday morning, an alarming incident unfolded in the Bronx. Amid the chaos of the storm, a retaining wall buckled under the strain, collapsing onto an auto body shop near Anthony and Carter avenues. The wall, a crucial support structure for approximately ten homes, succumbed to the storm’s fury that delivered close to 2 inches of rain, inundating areas with poor drainage and low elevation.

Concerns Ignored, Disaster Unfolds

Local residents, who captured footage of the aftermath, had been raising red flags about the wall’s precarious state for years. As far back as 2020, they noted the wall beginning to buckle and bulge, a warning sign that was hard to ignore. Closer inspection revealed a shift towards Webster Avenue, adding to a growing list of concerns. Yet, despite their attempts to engage with city officials for assistance, they were met with indifference – the city insisted that the wall’s maintenance was the residents’ responsibility.

A Temporary Fix, A Permanent Problem

Left to their own devices, the residents took matters into their own hands, attempting to shore up the wall with concrete and cinderblocks. However, they knew all too well that this was a stopgap measure, a temporary fix to a problem that required a permanent solution. When the storm hit, their worst fears were realized as the wall gave way, causing extensive damage. Despite the catastrophe, there was a glimmer of hope – no injuries were reported in relation to the collapse.

Widespread Havoc

The collapse was just one facet of the destruction wrought by the major winter storm. It caused widespread flooding, knocked out train service, triggered power outages for thousands of customers, and resulted in road closures and major flooding. The storm’s wrath was felt not just in New York City but also in parts of New Jersey. It led to flight cancellations at airports and prompted the implementation of travel advisories, causing further disruption.