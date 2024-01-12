Brodeo: A Rodeo of Joy and Inclusion in Memory of Brody Meaux

At the cusp of the month, the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana, will echo with the joyous cheers and laughter of over 200 local elementary school students as the second annual ‘Brodeo, Brody Meaux Memorial Rodeo’ takes place. This event, a heartwarming tribute by JoAnn and Jimmy Meaux to their late son, Brody Meaux, is more than just a memorial; it’s a celebration of life and inclusivity.

Brody’s Legacy: The Birth of Brodeo

Brody, a beacon of resilience and joy, passed away at the tender age of 20 due to complications from MECP2 Duplication Syndrome—a rare, severe neurodevelopmental genetic disorder. Yet, his memory continues to inspire and bring joy to others through the Brodeo. Created by JoAnn, a retired teacher, and Jimmy, an employee of the LSU Ag Center, Brodeo is designed to be accessible to all students, regardless of their abilities or mobility levels. Its aim is to offer a unique, inclusive, and exhilarating rodeo experience.

A Day of Joy and Inclusion

Scheduled for the school day on January 31, the Brodeo will allow students to participate in 10 rodeo-themed events. From the inaugural year’s participation of 140 students and 75 volunteers, the event is set to grow, welcoming over 200 students this year. Brodeo is more than a rodeo—it’s a testament to the spirit of inclusion, empathy, and community engagement.

Supporting the Cause

In addition to celebrating Brody’s spirit, the event also supports the Brody Meaux Memorial 4-H scholarship and MECP2 Duplication Syndrome Research. Extra funds raised contribute to these noble causes, promoting both education and medical research. The community can extend their support to the Brodeo through sponsorships and donations, which can be sent to the Southwest District Fatstock Show in Lake Charles.

As JoAnn Meaux aptly puts it, Brodeo is an opportunity for something good to come out of Brody’s life. It’s a beacon of hope, joy, and resilience—a fitting tribute to a life that, though short-lived, continues to inspire and make a difference.