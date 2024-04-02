Broadway First: Jon Jon Briones and Daughter Isa Debut in 'Hadestown'

New York witnessed a remarkable family milestone as Jon Jon Briones and his daughter Isa Briones debuted together on Broadway in 'Hadestown,' playing Hermes and Eurydice respectively. This significant event marked the first time the father-daughter duo shared the stage, turning their performance into an emotionally charged experience for both the performers and their audience.

A Dream Come True

Jon Jon Briones, known for his role in 'Miss Saigon,' and Isa Briones, who has appeared in 'Star Trek: Picard' and toured with 'Hamilton,' each took on their roles with a mix of excitement and nostalgia. For Isa, making her Broadway debut alongside her father was a fulfillment of a lifelong dream, deeply rooted in watching her father's career from a young age. Jon Jon, on his part, found the experience emotionally overwhelming, especially during rehearsals where watching Isa perform moved him to tears.

Family Ties on Stage

The Briones family's acting background, including Jon Jon's wife, Megan Johnson Briones, and their son, Teo, adds another layer of depth to this Broadway debut.