Broadstone Net Lease to Release Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) focusing on industrial properties and diversified net lease commercial real estate, has revealed that it will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 after the market closes on February 21, 2024. This announcement follows a decrease in holdings by Mackenzie Financial Corp during the third quarter of 2023, influencing the company's stock and market cap.

Impending Earnings Conference Call

The following day, BNL plans to host an earnings conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. This event will be accessible online in listen-only mode and via telephone, with toll-free and local numbers provided for U.S. participants. International audience members will also be catered to with relevant access numbers. Significantly, a replay of the conference call will be accessible online for one year after the live broadcast concludes, ensuring a wide window for interested parties to tune in.

Vast Property Portfolio

As of September 30, 2023, BNL's portfolio boasted 800 individual properties across the United States and Canada. These properties span several sectors including industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office property types, highlighting the company's diversified investment strategy. The company continues to lease these properties to a variety of tenants, underpinning the ongoing demand for commercial real estate across North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

The announcement also contained forward-looking statements about BNL's business and financial plans and prospects. The company transparently outlined potential risks and uncertainties that could affect actual results. These factors range from economic conditions and tenant financial health to outcomes of investment and acquisition initiatives, as well as fluctuations in interest rates. Such cautionary statements align with regulatory requirements for publicly-traded companies, ensuring investors are well-informed of the potential risks associated with future business projections.