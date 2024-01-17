Broadcasting Stalwart Dick Bieser Leaves A Lasting Legacy

On January 15, 2024, the broadcasting world bid farewell to one of its stalwarts, Dick Bieser, at the age of 93. Bieser's illustrious career, punctuated by his multifaceted role at WHIO-TV, left a lasting imprint on the industry. His journey, which spanned from 1965 to 1993, encompassed serving as a news director and anchoring Sunday night sports, thereby shaping the station into one of the nation's most successful news operations.

Legacy of a Broadcasting Luminary

Bieser's commitment to his profession is exemplified by the impact he had at WHIO-TV. The station soared to new heights under his guidance, with his keen editorial judgment and adept anchoring skills propelling it to the forefront. His dedication earned him an esteemed position in the Dayton Broadcasters Hall of Fame, a testament to his significant contributions to the broadcasting landscape.

Colleagues Remember a Guiding Light

Colleagues like Cheryl McHenry, who joined WHIO-TV in 1981, and retired anchor Jim Baldridge remember Bieser fondly. They recall him as a wonderful man and a consummate professional who guided the team with his wisdom. His death has left a void in the hearts of those who worked with him, and the broadcasting community as a whole.

Final Farewell and Memorial Service

A visitation and memorial service for Bieser has been scheduled for February 4, providing an opportunity for the community to pay their respects. The visitation will take place from 2-4 pm, followed by the service at 4 pm at the Newcomer Funeral Home in Dayton, Ohio. The service is expected to be a gathering of family, friends, colleagues, and viewers who were touched by Bieser's life and career.