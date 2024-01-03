en English
Broadband Penetration and Smart Home Adoption Surge in US: Parks Associates

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
Broadband Penetration and Smart Home Adoption Surge in US: Parks Associates

In what seems to be a significant shift towards digitization, research firm Parks Associates reports that 92% of US households now possess broadband connectivity. This number is indicative of the increasing adoption of smart home and security technologies across the country.

Riding the Wave of Connectivity: The CONNECTIONSTM Summit

Recognizing the growing trend, Parks Associates is gearing up to host the 18th annual CONNECTIONSTM Summit at CES, held at the Venetian in Las Vegas. The event is themed ‘Performance and Profits: Smart Home Strategies’, focusing on the integration of broadband, smart home technology, security, consumer electronics, and connected health solutions.

The summit aims to provide a platform for industry leaders to discuss the future of connected homes. It will feature Parks Associates’ latest research findings on the connected home sector and insights from leading technology and service companies like Samsung, ADT, and Arlo Technologies, Inc. A fireside chat on ‘Smart Home Innovations’ is one of the key highlights of the event.

Smart Device Adoption on the Rise

Data from Parks Associates unveils the increasing value US internet households place on the safety and monitoring capabilities of smart home devices. The statistics are compelling – 42% of these households own at least one smart device, 66% have a smart TV, 20% possess a video doorbell, and 17% have a smart thermostat. This data paints a clear picture of the growing preference for smart devices that offer safety, convenience, and enhanced lifestyle.

The CONNECTIONSTM Summit aims to leverage this trend, creating a space for executives from various industries to share their insights, discuss smart home strategies, and explore the potential of a future where technology and human life are seamlessly integrated.

United States
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

