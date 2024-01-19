Brixey & Meyer Announces Leadership Changes Amid Industry Layoffs

Professional services firm, Brixey & Meyer, has announced a reshuffle in its top echelons, with Doug Meyer continuing as the CEO to steer strategic initiatives and growth. Kevin Weckesser, a stalwart in the company, has been elevated to the role of President, a strategic move aimed at infusing dynamism and vision into the company's mission to create a positive community impact.

Kevin Weckesser: The New President at Helm

Weckesser joined Brixey & Meyer in 2010 following a 13-year stint at Ernst & Young, and over the years, he has become a pillar of trust and respect within the team and among clients. This esteem has earned him the promotion to the president's position as part of the company's strategic plan. In his new role, Weckesser will steer the day-to-day operations and work closely with the service lines and the leadership team. His key objective will be to deliver unparalleled client value while executing the firm's strategic growth plans.

Kevin Weckesser's commitment to the success of the firm isn't confined to the office premises. He has been actively participating in the community, serving on the boards of various local organizations. His affiliations include Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, the Convention Center Facilities Authority of Dayton & Montgomery County, and Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School, among others. His leadership, rich in community experience and client-centric focus, is expected to be a guiding force for Brixey & Meyer as the company continues on its expansion trajectory.