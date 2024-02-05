Brittney Gilliam's $1.9M Settlement: A Cautionary Tale for Law Enforcement

In a landmark resolution, Brittney Gilliam has accepted a $1.9 million settlement from the city of Aurora, a Denver suburb, settling a lawsuit that resulted from a 2020 incident where her car was erroneously believed to be stolen. Gilliam, her sister, her daughter, and two nieces were commanded by police to lay facedown in a parking lot at gunpoint. Gilliam and her six-year-old daughter, who was wearing a pink tiara during the incident, were among those handcuffed.

Rigorous Protocol or Unacceptable Conduct?

Darian Dasko, one of the officers involved, was suspended following an internal review that labelled the incident as 'unacceptable and preventable.' The officers were following their training for what is known as a high-risk stop. However, this did not prevent the event from sparking a review of police protocols and disciplinary actions.

A Recurring Theme: High-Profile Settlements

This settlement follows another high-profile case in which Aurora city officials paid $15 million to the parents of Elijah McClain, a Black man who died in 2019 after a police encounter. The increasing frequency of such payouts shines a spotlight on the systemic issues confronting law enforcement, igniting debates on the need for profound reform.

Hope for Change: A Message to Law Enforcement

David Lane, Gilliam's attorney, hopes the hefty settlement will serve as a cautionary tale to law enforcement about the necessity of using discretion, especially when children are involved. The incident has left lasting emotional scars on Gilliam and her family. Her daughter, in particular, has shown changes in behavior since the traumatic event. Yet, Gilliam, who has since given birth to another daughter, is eager to move past anger and focus on healing.