Brittany Ingle Welcomes New Life through Surrogacy Amidst Tragic Loss

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Brittany Ingle Welcomes New Life through Surrogacy Amidst Tragic Loss

Brittany Ingle, a resident of Akron, Indiana, has welcomed a new member into her family after losing three of her children in a tragic school bus stop accident in 2018. Despite the profound sorrow that enveloped her life, Brittany and her husband Shane found solace and hope in the miracle of surrogacy. This was their chosen path to parenthood after medical complications rendered Brittany unable to have more children naturally.

Birth of Psalm Patrick Ingle: A Ray of Hope

In September, the couple celebrated the arrival of Psalm Patrick Ingle, a baby boy brought into the world through the process of surrogacy. Psalm’s name was selected to honor his late siblings, and his arrival has brought a renewed sense of joy to the family. Brittany’s 16-year-old daughter, from a previous relationship, also shares in the happiness.

MAX Strong Bill: A Fight for Safer School Bus Laws

In the shadow of the loss of her children, Brittany channeled her grief into advocacy for safer bus laws. The result was the successful passage of the ‘MAX Strong bill’, named in remembrance of her late children – Mason, Alivia, and Xzavier. The law has since been instrumental in heightening penalties for drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses, thus enhancing safety measures for children.

The Journey of Surrogacy: A Testament to Endurance

The path to surrogacy was navigated with the support of Family Choice Surrogacy, an agency committed to educating individuals about the process and the inherent challenges of finding a suitable surrogate. Keri Fox, the woman who stepped forward to carry Psalm, had also experienced the loss of a child in a similar accident. The surrogacy process, while costly and demanding, with expenses often exceeding $150,000, proved to be a testament to the Ingles’ resilience and enduring love.

For Brittany and her family, Psalm’s arrival marks a new chapter in their lives. Despite the heart-wrenching tragedy that befell them, they have found a way to celebrate life again, embodying the power of hope and resilience in the face of immense grief.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

